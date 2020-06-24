All apartments in Scottsdale
10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive
10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive

10060 East San Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10060 East San Bernardo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Scottsdale Ranch RENTAL in Casa del Cielo 3 bedroom home with SPLIT master bedroom, fireplace and WET BAR in the GREAT room with vaulted ceilings, soft water unit, RO, and double garage. PLUS a PRIVATE pool with removable fencing. Home remodeled in 2012 so it's comfortable and perfectly livable as is. Pets require approval. Stunning architectural features add character with natural lighting from the clerestory windows. Split master offers high ceilings and a sliding door to the private space with the citrus tree. HOA does the front landscaping. Tenant takes care of backyard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac street. There's a COMMUNITY pool and spa and social activities too. Also for sale only while it's vacant. Great investment opportunity. Always rented in the past 8 years. Be safe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive have any available units?
10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive have?
Some of 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive offers parking.
Does 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive has a pool.
Does 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive has units with dishwashers.
