10060 E SAN BERNARDO Drive

Scottsdale Ranch RENTAL in Casa del Cielo 3 bedroom home with SPLIT master bedroom, fireplace and WET BAR in the GREAT room with vaulted ceilings, soft water unit, RO, and double garage. PLUS a PRIVATE pool with removable fencing. Home remodeled in 2012 so it's comfortable and perfectly livable as is. Pets require approval. Stunning architectural features add character with natural lighting from the clerestory windows. Split master offers high ceilings and a sliding door to the private space with the citrus tree. HOA does the front landscaping. Tenant takes care of backyard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac street. There's a COMMUNITY pool and spa and social activities too. Also for sale only while it's vacant. Great investment opportunity. Always rented in the past 8 years. Be safe.