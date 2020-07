Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Absolutely Gorgeous,Completely remodeled , white cabinets, waterfall granite countertop, Immaculate Townhome with Breathtaking water Views, Outside setting is like being in Venice, Italy. Serene Water Views from the Great Room, Den, and Master Suite. Wrap around backyard utterly enchanting. This Home is Beautifully Maintained, Original, and Charming! 3 Community Pools! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, & Easy Access to the 101.