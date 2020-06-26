10058 E BELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

What a Stunner! Spacious 3 bedroom nestled in the gated enclave of luxury villas this is the perfect place to call home. Looks just like a model home! Includes convenient downstairs bedroom with a full bath, open kitchen with ample cabinets and countertop space providing plenty of storage. A large Great Room and dining area surround a covered outdoor space that opens to a large side courtyard. Upstairs includes a walk deck offering unobstructed views of Camelback and Mummy Mountains, convenient laundry room, a large master suite, a generous secondary bedroom and a full bath. Interior features include: 2 tone paint, custom shutters, white maple cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring and even a wine fridge. Wine down on the serene patio while enjoying the peaceful water feature.