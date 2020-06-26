All apartments in Scottsdale
10058 E BELL Road

10058 East Bell Road · No Longer Available
Location

10058 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
What a Stunner! Spacious 3 bedroom nestled in the gated enclave of luxury villas this is the perfect place to call home. Looks just like a model home! Includes convenient downstairs bedroom with a full bath, open kitchen with ample cabinets and countertop space providing plenty of storage. A large Great Room and dining area surround a covered outdoor space that opens to a large side courtyard. Upstairs includes a walk deck offering unobstructed views of Camelback and Mummy Mountains, convenient laundry room, a large master suite, a generous secondary bedroom and a full bath. Interior features include: 2 tone paint, custom shutters, white maple cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring and even a wine fridge. Wine down on the serene patio while enjoying the peaceful water feature.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 10058 E BELL Road have any available units?
10058 E BELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10058 E BELL Road have?
Some of 10058 E BELL Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10058 E BELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
10058 E BELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10058 E BELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 10058 E BELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10058 E BELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 10058 E BELL Road offers parking.
Does 10058 E BELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10058 E BELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10058 E BELL Road have a pool?
No, 10058 E BELL Road does not have a pool.
Does 10058 E BELL Road have accessible units?
No, 10058 E BELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10058 E BELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10058 E BELL Road has units with dishwashers.
