10053 E San Bernardo Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Move-in Ready! Magnificent Home boasts Bright Open layout w/ Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings & Skylights. Fabulous Split Floor Plan 3 Bed & 2 Full Bath. 20x20 Tile t/o Home. Spacious Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Full-size Fridge ,Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar. NEW A/C 2019! Custom 2-tone Paint t/o house, including Garage. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Master Suite w/exit to Private Backyard. Flagstone Porch Entry & Backyard Patio + Citrus Trees! Master Bath w/Dual Vanity, Separate Shower & Tub. Full Size Washer & Dryer Inside. Attached 2-Car Garage w/Epoxy Floor. Highly Desirable N/S exposure. Community Heated Pool & Spa. Scottsdale Ranch Community Park nearby + Schools, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. Only 1.5 miles to 101 Loop. HURRY this Home will go fast! No application fees!