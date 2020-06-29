All apartments in Scottsdale
10053 E San Bernardo Drive
10053 E San Bernardo Drive

10053 East San Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10053 East San Bernardo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Move-in Ready! Magnificent Home boasts Bright Open layout w/ Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings & Skylights. Fabulous Split Floor Plan 3 Bed & 2 Full Bath. 20x20 Tile t/o Home. Spacious Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Full-size Fridge ,Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar. NEW A/C 2019! Custom 2-tone Paint t/o house, including Garage. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Master Suite w/exit to Private Backyard. Flagstone Porch Entry & Backyard Patio + Citrus Trees! Master Bath w/Dual Vanity, Separate Shower & Tub. Full Size Washer & Dryer Inside. Attached 2-Car Garage w/Epoxy Floor. Highly Desirable N/S exposure. Community Heated Pool & Spa. Scottsdale Ranch Community Park nearby + Schools, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. Only 1.5 miles to 101 Loop. HURRY this Home will go fast! No application fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10053 E San Bernardo Drive have any available units?
10053 E San Bernardo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10053 E San Bernardo Drive have?
Some of 10053 E San Bernardo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10053 E San Bernardo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10053 E San Bernardo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10053 E San Bernardo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10053 E San Bernardo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10053 E San Bernardo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10053 E San Bernardo Drive offers parking.
Does 10053 E San Bernardo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10053 E San Bernardo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10053 E San Bernardo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10053 E San Bernardo Drive has a pool.
Does 10053 E San Bernardo Drive have accessible units?
No, 10053 E San Bernardo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10053 E San Bernardo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10053 E San Bernardo Drive has units with dishwashers.
