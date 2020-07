Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome to Tierra Santa Apartments! We offer studio, one, and two bedroom garden style apartment homes as well as one bedroom single story Casitas. Take a tour of one of our apartments now and find your new home!