Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance guest parking lobby online portal

The Montana Apartment Homes is everything that you have been looking for! Located at the base of South Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, The Montana is the perfect community for any lifestyle. Offering newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans with each home boasting large open floorplans, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, and much more!



You’ll be delighted with our top of the line community amenities including a shimmering swimming pool and spa, picnic and barbecue areas, clubhouse with business center, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Our pet-friendly community offers beautiful lush landscaping with walking paths.



With easy access to interstates 10 and 17 and minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona Mills Mall, and Legacy Golf Resort, The Montana Apartment Homes is the community to call home!