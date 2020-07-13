All apartments in Phoenix
Sora on Rose
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Sora on Rose

Open Now until 5:30pm
6201 N 16th St · (602) 737-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6201 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 135 · Avail. Jul 25

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sora on Rose.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
hot tub
internet access
A great location and stylish apartments make Sora on Rose Apartments one of the best communities in Phoenix, AZ. Not only does this community boast a tranquil setting, but our well-established neighborhood provides easy access to the 51, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more.

Sora on Rose is proud to offer one and two bedroom floor plans. Our open interiors feature fully equipped all electric kitchens with generous space, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, vertical blinds, plush carpeting, and more. These residences are sure to please and inspire!

Sora on Rose is not just dedicated to great apartment home living, our community gladly offers our residents access to a variety of amenities. Residents enjoy our beautiful swimming pool with sun deck, clubhouse, fitness center, on-site maintenance, professional management, and more! Call us for a personal tour and get a glimpse of the best only at Sora on Rose.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150, Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sora on Rose have any available units?
Sora on Rose has 2 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Sora on Rose have?
Some of Sora on Rose's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sora on Rose currently offering any rent specials?
Sora on Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sora on Rose pet-friendly?
Yes, Sora on Rose is pet friendly.
Does Sora on Rose offer parking?
Yes, Sora on Rose offers parking.
Does Sora on Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sora on Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sora on Rose have a pool?
Yes, Sora on Rose has a pool.
Does Sora on Rose have accessible units?
No, Sora on Rose does not have accessible units.
Does Sora on Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sora on Rose has units with dishwashers.
