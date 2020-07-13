Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging hot tub internet access

A great location and stylish apartments make Sora on Rose Apartments one of the best communities in Phoenix, AZ. Not only does this community boast a tranquil setting, but our well-established neighborhood provides easy access to the 51, shopping, dining, entertainment, and more.



Sora on Rose is proud to offer one and two bedroom floor plans. Our open interiors feature fully equipped all electric kitchens with generous space, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, vertical blinds, plush carpeting, and more. These residences are sure to please and inspire!



Sora on Rose is not just dedicated to great apartment home living, our community gladly offers our residents access to a variety of amenities. Residents enjoy our beautiful swimming pool with sun deck, clubhouse, fitness center, on-site maintenance, professional management, and more! Call us for a personal tour and get a glimpse of the best only at Sora on Rose.