Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Modena
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:30 PM

Modena

Open Now until 6pm
815 N 52nd St · (602) 666-9322
Location

815 N 52nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1386 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 1258 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 1251 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1150 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 2242 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 2143 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2013 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modena.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Modena is surrounded by vibrant landscaping and tranquil running streams and waterscapes. Modena is an oasis in the heart of the city. Major employers, downtown Phoenix, ASU, and Sky Harbor Airport are all just minutes away. At Modena , you can select from one of our newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments and town homes. Select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Brushed Nickel Framed Mirrors, Gray Cabinets, Rain Showerheads, Nine-Foot Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Washer/Dryer and Tub Surrounds. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service, we encourage you to come join the luxuries we have to offer. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. We offer so many amenities including a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center, six pools and four spas, sand volleyball, and indoor racquetball. We are next to the Papago Peaks golf course and adjacent to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Other, assigned. Each home comes with a carport!.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modena have any available units?
Modena has 36 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Modena have?
Some of Modena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modena currently offering any rent specials?
Modena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modena pet-friendly?
Yes, Modena is pet friendly.
Does Modena offer parking?
Yes, Modena offers parking.
Does Modena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modena have a pool?
Yes, Modena has a pool.
Does Modena have accessible units?
No, Modena does not have accessible units.
Does Modena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modena has units with dishwashers.
