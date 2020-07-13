Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area cc payments e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access online portal

Modena is surrounded by vibrant landscaping and tranquil running streams and waterscapes. Modena is an oasis in the heart of the city. Major employers, downtown Phoenix, ASU, and Sky Harbor Airport are all just minutes away. At Modena , you can select from one of our newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments and town homes. Select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Brushed Nickel Framed Mirrors, Gray Cabinets, Rain Showerheads, Nine-Foot Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Washer/Dryer and Tub Surrounds. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service, we encourage you to come join the luxuries we have to offer. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. We offer so many amenities including a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center, six pools and four spas, sand volleyball, and indoor racquetball. We are next to the Papago Peaks golf course and adjacent to ...