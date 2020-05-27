All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

El Cortez

Open Now until 6pm
3130 N 7th Ave · (630) 931-2465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3130 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from El Cortez.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to El Cortez in Phoenix, Arizona. Situated in Encanto Village, our apartment community is just minutes from downtown shopping, dining, and entertainment. With easy access to I-10 and I-17, your commute around Phoenix is sure to be a breeze. Experience a new standard of living at El Cortez. Inspired by you and designed for your comfort, our studio apartments are appointed with the amenities you deserve. Our renovated studios include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and full kitchens. Living space is increased with a balcony or patio where you can enjoy the beautiful views. El Cortez combines style and quality for the perfect apartment. Our community features a shimmering swimming pool, bocce ball court, business center, laundry facility, grilling areas, and on-site maintenance. We know your pets are family so be sure to bring them along. Theres something to appeal to every lifestyle at El Cortez. Call today and schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.05 per applicant
Deposit: Holding Deposit $100.00 Security Deposit OAC $250.00 up to $750.00 for conditional acceptance
Move-in Fees: $153.45 Non-refundable Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 40lbs full grown
Parking Details: Unassigned parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does El Cortez have any available units?
El Cortez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does El Cortez have?
Some of El Cortez's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Cortez currently offering any rent specials?
El Cortez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is El Cortez pet-friendly?
Yes, El Cortez is pet friendly.
Does El Cortez offer parking?
Yes, El Cortez offers parking.
Does El Cortez have units with washers and dryers?
No, El Cortez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does El Cortez have a pool?
Yes, El Cortez has a pool.
Does El Cortez have accessible units?
No, El Cortez does not have accessible units.
Does El Cortez have units with dishwashers?
No, El Cortez does not have units with dishwashers.

