Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome home to El Cortez in Phoenix, Arizona. Situated in Encanto Village, our apartment community is just minutes from downtown shopping, dining, and entertainment. With easy access to I-10 and I-17, your commute around Phoenix is sure to be a breeze. Experience a new standard of living at El Cortez. Inspired by you and designed for your comfort, our studio apartments are appointed with the amenities you deserve. Our renovated studios include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and full kitchens. Living space is increased with a balcony or patio where you can enjoy the beautiful views. El Cortez combines style and quality for the perfect apartment. Our community features a shimmering swimming pool, bocce ball court, business center, laundry facility, grilling areas, and on-site maintenance. We know your pets are family so be sure to bring them along. Theres something to appeal to every lifestyle at El Cortez. Call today and schedule your personal tour.