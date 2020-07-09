Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport online portal pool table

Experience luxury living The Valley of the Sun at Cordoba Apartments. Just southeast of Downtown Phoenix, our luxury apartment community has amenities like a dog park, jogging and biking trails, plush, high-end landscaping, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more. Schedule a tour of our one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom apartments today and you'll see why we have the best luxury apartments in Phoenix. We're conveniently located right by neighborhood attractions such as Raven Golf Course and Arizona Mills, in addition to several of Phoenix's finest restaurants, nightlife spots, schools, universities, resorts, high-end shopping, nature centers, parks and more. Access them all easily with our nearby highways. Some of the amenities you'll find at our Phoenix, Arizona, apartment community: an online resident portal where residents can pay their bills, gated access for peace of mind, covered parking options, picnic and grilling area, two resort-style pools and more. We also ...