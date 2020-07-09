All apartments in Phoenix
Cordoba Apartments

4520 Baseline Rd · (602) 497-2843
Location

4520 Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2042 · Avail. Jul 15

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

Unit 1048 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

Unit 1041 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2112 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 1075 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 2099 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1088 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,570

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cordoba Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
online portal
pool table
Experience luxury living The Valley of the Sun at Cordoba Apartments. Just southeast of Downtown Phoenix, our luxury apartment community has amenities like a dog park, jogging and biking trails, plush, high-end landscaping, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more. Schedule a tour of our one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom apartments today and you'll see why we have the best luxury apartments in Phoenix. We're conveniently located right by neighborhood attractions such as Raven Golf Course and Arizona Mills, in addition to several of Phoenix's finest restaurants, nightlife spots, schools, universities, resorts, high-end shopping, nature centers, parks and more. Access them all easily with our nearby highways. Some of the amenities you'll find at our Phoenix, Arizona, apartment community: an online resident portal where residents can pay their bills, gated access for peace of mind, covered parking options, picnic and grilling area, two resort-style pools and more. We also ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $49 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cordoba Apartments have any available units?
Cordoba Apartments has 22 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Cordoba Apartments have?
Some of Cordoba Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cordoba Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cordoba Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cordoba Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cordoba Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cordoba Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cordoba Apartments offers parking.
Does Cordoba Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cordoba Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cordoba Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cordoba Apartments has a pool.
Does Cordoba Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cordoba Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cordoba Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cordoba Apartments has units with dishwashers.
