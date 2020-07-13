All apartments in Phoenix
Casa Anita
Casa Anita

1801 N 83rd Ave · (602) 783-8868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Anita.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
carport
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome home to Casa Anita Apartments, the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort. Located in Phoenix, Arizona, this community is close to Desert Sky Mall and all of the entertainment and leisure attractions of the area. At Casa Anita you'll find well-designed floor plans that provide the space and features you desire in your new apartment home. Enjoy all of the essential recreational amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, soothing pool and therapy spa, laundry facility, playground &basketball courts. We are conveniently located just north of the I-10 and east of the Loop-101. Choosing Casa Anita Apartments means choosing style, convenience, & luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.92 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $102.30 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease; Open parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage closet: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Casa Anita have any available units?
Casa Anita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Anita have?
Some of Casa Anita's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Anita currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Anita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Anita pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Anita is pet friendly.
Does Casa Anita offer parking?
Yes, Casa Anita offers parking.
Does Casa Anita have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa Anita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Anita have a pool?
Yes, Casa Anita has a pool.
Does Casa Anita have accessible units?
No, Casa Anita does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Anita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Anita has units with dishwashers.

