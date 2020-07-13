Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access carport online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Welcome home to Casa Anita Apartments, the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort. Located in Phoenix, Arizona, this community is close to Desert Sky Mall and all of the entertainment and leisure attractions of the area. At Casa Anita you'll find well-designed floor plans that provide the space and features you desire in your new apartment home. Enjoy all of the essential recreational amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, soothing pool and therapy spa, laundry facility, playground &basketball courts. We are conveniently located just north of the I-10 and east of the Loop-101. Choosing Casa Anita Apartments means choosing style, convenience, & luxury.