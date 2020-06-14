/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM
73 Furnished Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14786 W Escondido Place N
14786 West Escondido Drive North, Litchfield Park, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5353 sqft
A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail .
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 S Desert Avenue
311 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1629 sqft
Fully furnished! Just a few blocks from the Wigwam Resort. Minimum rental is 30 days. 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, 2 baths, garage with 2 spaces. Outside Patio with BBQ! Rent includes Cox cable, internet and garbage pickup.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14635 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop
14635 West Hidden Terrace Loop, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2436 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BED/2.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.
Results within 1 mile of Litchfield Park
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15129 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15129 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
VACATION RENTAL!! MAY 12TH 2020- OCTOBER 15TH 2020 - ELEGANT 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN IN DESIRABLE PEBBLECREEK, GOODYEAR, AZ - HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END FURNITURE - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS - 2019 CUSTOM CABINETS -
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.
Results within 5 miles of Litchfield Park
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15673 W Earll Dr
15673 West Earll Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1671 sqft
Greenbriar - - Stunning 2 Bedroom +Den home overlooking the Tuscany Falls Golf Course. Beautifully decorated with a designers touch. Wet Bar off living room which features a large sectional, great for entertaining.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
16438 W La Ventilla Way
16438 West La Ventilla Way, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2270 sqft
This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED RENTS FOR ONE MONTH OR MORE.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rio Paseo
1 Unit Available
2509 N 148TH Drive
2509 North 148th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1374 sqft
Light and airy townhome for lease in ideal Goodyear location. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs, with the laundry upstairs as well. There is a living room, dining area, and kitchen downstairs, with a gas range in the kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6605 N 93RD Avenue N
6605 North 93rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1784 sqft
Condo is fully furnished and ready to move in just bring your cloths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
CW Ranch
1 Unit Available
11277 W BUCHANAN Street
11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1446 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Garden Lakes
1 Unit Available
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive
11018 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Camelback Ranch
1 Unit Available
10829 W MARIPOSA Drive
10829 West Mariposa Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1602 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL VACATION HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR SPRING TRAINING BALLPARKS, WESTGATE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT & TANGER OUTLETS!! ALL 3 BEDROOMS HAVE TVS AND HOME IS SET UP WITH WIFI, & CABLE.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pueblo Verde
1 Unit Available
16044 W COCOPAH Street
16044 West Cocopah Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2223 sqft
Looking for short term rental? Perfect for relocation or need for short term stay! Glenmont Estates Community. Home of white picket fences and Lush Park like common areas to relax you. Property is Fully furnished including dishes and linens.
Results within 10 miles of Litchfield Park
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
902 sqft
Welcome home to The Perry in Glendale, Arizona. We are a beautifully landscaped and well maintained, gated community in a convenient location. Residents enjoy the many shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots nearby.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Sierra Verde
37 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
8025 West San Juan Avenue
8025 West San Juan Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2726 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- This charming 4 bedroom/3 bath comfortably sleeps 8 guests, is the perfect place to be your home away from home. Great for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids).
Similar Pages
Litchfield Park 1 BedroomsLitchfield Park 2 BedroomsLitchfield Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLitchfield Park 3 BedroomsLitchfield Park Accessible ApartmentsLitchfield Park Apartments with Balcony
Litchfield Park Apartments with GarageLitchfield Park Apartments with GymLitchfield Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLitchfield Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLitchfield Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ