furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 PM
106 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13635 W UTICA Drive
13635 West Utica Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1084 sqft
Beautiful vacation home in Sun City West, available for minimum 4 month seasonal rental! All utilities, expanded cable and internet included! Nicely furnished, 2 master bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive
21746 North Limousine Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1161 sqft
Seasonal rental! Beautiful patio home/townhouse in popular, newer Sun City West neighborhood! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, almost 1200 square feet, not you average dinky condo. Nicely furnished and flat screen TV's.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22613 N VIA TERCERO --
22613 North via Tercero, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2166 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home in luxurious Sun City West area!, Close to Peoria and Surprise Sport complexes, Arrowhead Town Center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13059 W WESTGATE Drive
13059 West Westgate Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1738 sqft
Very nice furnished rental, 2 BR, 2 BA spacious home in the heart of beautiful Sun City West. Over 1700 sq ft, great floor plan, living room with adjoining formal dining area, and separate family room sitting area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12606 W PARKWOOD Drive
12606 West Parkwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1577 sqft
Sanitized and vacant between tenants. Available to rent May 15, 2020 - September 29 at 1350. per month, reduced more than 2 months stay. Dec. $1850. (Oct. Nov. 2020 & Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12437 W AURORA Drive
12437 North Aurora Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1171 sqft
Welcome to the valley of the sun! Just bring your suitcase and toothbrush.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
20402 N SKYLARK Drive
20402 North Skylark Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1171 sqft
Your vacation home is ready for you! Enjoy all that Sun City West has to offer, 4 state of the art recreation centers, 9 golf courses, restaurants and more! This lovely two bedroom home is comfortably furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
19247 N STAR RIDGE Drive
19247 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
994 sqft
CURRENTLY RENTED UNTIL APRIL 31, 2020. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020!!!!! ALSO ALREADY RENTED DEC, 2020, JAN-MARCH 2021!!!! UPDATED Fully Furnished VACATION RENTAL in 55+ community of Sun City West.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
21014 N PALM DESERT Drive
21014 North Palm Desert Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2020 sqft
Are you looking to get away from the cold and snow and Vacation in Sun City West 2020-2021? This fully furnished Sun City West rental is your ideal home away from home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22520 N VIA DE LA CABALLA --
22520 North via De La Caballa, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1438 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY - DECEMBER , 2020 ONLY. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN SUN CITY WEST WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE. NICE BLOCK WALL IN THE BACK YARD FOR PRIVACY.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12635 W FOXFIRE Drive
12635 North Foxfire Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1677 sqft
THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE APRIL THRU NOVEMBER ONLY IN 2020.NICELY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM , 2 BATHROOMS, CAPISTRANO MODEL HOME WWITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SCREENED ARIZONA ROOM.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
15428 W GUNSIGHT Drive
15428 West Gunsight Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1872 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOM, DEN HOME ON A GOLF COURSE LOT IN THE NEWER SECTION OF SUN CITY WEST. FULL BACK PATIO WITH AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEWS. IT IS FURNISHED COMFORTABLY FOR YOUR COMFORT.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
17639 N 131ST Drive
17639 North 131st Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2234 sqft
Jan-Apr 2019 NOT AVAILABLE. Jan, Feb and Mar are $3,000/month. Off peak ranges from $1600 to $2100 per month. Furnished vacation rental. Expanded well-maintained 3 bedroom Berkeley.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive
13011 West La Terraza Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1910 sqft
Beautiful remodeled home in 55+ community. Fully Furnished, wireless internet, TV, and all the comforts of home. All you need is a toothbrush! Completely remodeled in 2018. A must see.
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
15349 W GANADO Drive
15349 West Ganado Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1762 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED perfect vacation rental. Lives big, in an Active Adult Community that has a long list of amenities. The two bedrooms are spacious and would be perfect to share with friends or visiting family.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13022 West Peach Blossom Drive
13022 West Peach Blossom Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Welcome to your home-away-from-home! We know you are going to love it! Relax in this peaceful 55+ community in beautiful Sun City West Arizona! This private oasis is perfect for the golf enthusiast as
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
18011 N 134th Drive
18011 North 134th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1416 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City West - Great Sun City West location. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/Den. This home has been freshly painted with new flooring, upgraded vanities and some new furnishings. Nice size lot. (RLNE1974287)
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13318 W Meeker Blvd
13318 West Meeker Boulevard, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2319 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City West - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, beautifully furnished home is located on the Golf Course in Sun City West. It is a very spacious home with a nice family room and a living Room/dinning room combo.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12323 W Sonnet Drive
12323 West Sonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1312 sqft
*** Beautiful Furnished Rental Available for 1 Year Term!! ***Rent just lowered to $1150Sun City West Furnished rental available for 12 lease term. Charming home with two bedrooms and two baths. Bright and Cozy Living Room. Large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City West
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14950 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
442 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Updated 1 Bedroom+DEN! Highly sought after AVISTAR model. Quiet location in back of community. and ready for you to move in. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stylish kitchen countertops and faucet (2017).
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
21539 N CASA ROYALE Drive
21539 North Casa Royale Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1409 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing (Feb & March) $3500 ~ Summer Season (June - September) Pricing $1575 ~ All other months rates will vary.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15360 W SIERRA VISTA Drive
15360 West Sierra Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2077 sqft
Welcome to the this beautiful furnished seasonal rental. This home 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a large open living room that overlooks the pool, spa and 8th green of the Granite golf course. Large kitchen nook and breakfast bar.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Corte Bella Country Club
1 Unit Available
22921 N LAS POSITAS Drive
22921 North Las Positas Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1378 sqft
Available for Summer 2020. 30 DAY MINIMUM. Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath located in the prestigious age restricted Del Webb community of Corte Bella. All newer furnishings! King size bed + a queen in the 2nd bedroom. All hard surface floors.
