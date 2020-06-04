/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:55 PM
131 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cave Creek, AZ
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6453 E PASO NUEVO Drive
6453 East Pasa Neuevo Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
960 sqft
Call for pricing. Price changes based on length of stay and season. Example Estimates: January to April $3300.00; May to October $2000 - November to December 2800.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4180 E GALVIN Street
4180 East Galvin Street, Cave Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$4,750
700 sqft
Mountains!! Beautiful horse estate, ideal for a Team Roper, on almost 5 ac. in Cave Creek on a plateau with fantastic mtn views. State land abutting to the south of acreage with lots of room for riding or hiking, views of Dove Valley Golf Course.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.
1 of 91
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Canyon Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
36138 N SUMMIT Drive
36138 North Summit Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5082 sqft
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6114 E EGRET Street
6114 East Egret Street, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,600
2745 sqft
Fully furnished home with mountain views, walking distance to Cave Creek's Frontier Town. This beautiful home is 2745 sq ft with a spacious, open floor plan and contains 4BR, 3BA, and a two car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road
36600 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rancho Manana
1 Unit Available
38912 N 58TH Street
38912 North 58th Street, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
2174 sqft
Fully Furnished, gorgeous territorial in Rancho Manana. 3BR, 3BA fully furnished. Gas fireplace in the living room. Private yard with built in outdoor kitchen. Scenic drive. King Bed in the large master suite.
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6945 E STEVENS Road
6945 East Stevens Road, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3583 sqft
Amazing Views and Privacy - Fully furnished rental with linens and dishes - This Beautiful custom home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. with amazing views of Black Mountain inside and out.
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Red Dog Ranch
1 Unit Available
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
37801 N CAVE CREEK Road
37801 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Jan - April $2400, May - October $1500 Nov - $2000, Dec - $2400Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home rental in old town of Cave Creek, minutes from Carefree. Home fully remodeled and nicely appointed with great mountain views.
Results within 1 mile of Cave Creek
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6193 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
6193 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane
5940 East Bramble Berry Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2168 sqft
Stunning furnished 3 bedroom home with tons of upgrades and beautiful modern furnishing, decor and unique home design.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carefree Foothills
1 Unit Available
35208 N CHINO Lane
35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4192 sqft
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
A-M Ranch
1 Unit Available
4422 E Coyote Wash Drive
4422 East Coyote Wash Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2132 sqft
Beautiful single family rental in desirable Dove Valley Ranch. Backs to sweeping mountain views and Dove Valley golf course. FULLY FURNISHED. Great backyard w pool, spa, and water feature.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
34151 N 60TH Place
34151 North 60th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2504 sqft
Welcome and Enjoy resort style living in the comfort of this private home with Black Mountain Views. Nicely furnished 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
33550 N DOVE LAKES Drive
33550 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1383 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo in a great location.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carefree Arizona
1 Unit Available
7601 E NONCHALANT Avenue
7601 East Nonchalant Avenue, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2424 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Live on the corner of Lazy Lane and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree, Arizona. Modern three bedroom, three bath retreat. Walking distance to everything Carefree has to offer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
37626 N TRANQUIL Trail
37626 North Tranquil Trail, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
960 sqft
QUAINT VILLAGE ONLY MINUTES FROM CAREFREE`S TOWN CENTER. FULLY FURNISHED. MOUNTAIN & SUNSETS VIEWS. BEST PRICE IN CAREFREE!! $850 FOR A YEAR LEASE MASTER BED: QUEEN. 2ND BEDROOM TWO TWINS. HOA REGULATIONS: ADULT 18 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS.
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired
Results within 5 miles of Cave Creek
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42222 North Long Cove Way
42222 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2826 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Stunning 4bd nestled quietly in the prestigious Anthem Country Club!!! This lovely property has all the bells and whistles! A garden courtyard entry leads you to the front door where a classic rotunda
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
32147 N 73RD Place
32147 North 73rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2246 sqft
Wonderfully furnished patio home in north Scottsdale in gated Solstice at Sevano. Fireplace, upgraded fixtures, furnishings. Den features pull out sofa. Quiet backyard with covered patio and fire pit overlooks the desert.
Similar Pages
Cave Creek 1 BedroomsCave Creek 2 BedroomsCave Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCave Creek 3 BedroomsCave Creek Apartments with Balcony
Cave Creek Apartments with GarageCave Creek Apartments with ParkingCave Creek Apartments with PoolCave Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryer