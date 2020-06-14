/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
348 Furnished Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4228 E Highlands Dr
4228 North Highlands Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
8000 sqft
MODERN MOUNTAINSIDE MANSION - INFINITE VIEWS! - Property Id: 274602 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Welcome to this jaw dropping Contemporary hillside home. Offering the BEST 360 degree views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix.
1 of 89
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6303 N 33rd St
6303 North 33rd Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
12000 sqft
MASSIVE PARADISE VALLEY MANSION! - Property Id: 268662 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Gorgeous custom retreat in exclusive gated community. Backyard features negative edge pool, outdoor fireplace & BBQ.
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr
6502 North Lost Dutchman Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
7000 sqft
FAMOUS CAMEO ESTATES IN PARADISE VALLEY! - Property Id: 268729 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5145 N 71ST Place
5145 North 71st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3511 sqft
CLASSIC CUSTOM HOME SITUATED CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERING AN ENTERTAINING ENVIRONMENT.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6902 E SUNNYVALE Road
6902 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,680
897 sqft
This one is a winner ... Perfect vacation rental for 2 or temporary relocation for a professional. Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath GUESTHOUSE in Paradise Valley.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6001 E DONNA Circle
6001 East Donna Circle, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
6178 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5015 E DOUBLETREE RANCH Road
5015 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5074 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mummy Mountain Park
1 Unit Available
5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road
5921 East Quartz Mountain Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1953 sqft
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Perched high on Mummy Mountain and owned by the same family for many decades, this fabulous home is being offered as a furnished rental.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4520 E INDIAN BEND Road
4520 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
3477 sqft
Experience ''Town and Country'' at its best! With captivating full views of Camelback Mountain, this spacious home is comfortably situated on a private elevated 0.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4726 E LINCOLN Drive
4726 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2940 sqft
Want to be near all the action while relaxing in your own private oasis and being inspired by Camelback? If so read on...
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6316 E KEIM Drive
6316 East Keim Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
5126 sqft
$21,500k Long term 25k- $35k short term.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arcadia Lite
7 Units Available
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,222
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
10444 North 69th Street
10444 North 69th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1091 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Welcome to the Saddletree Estates, a perfect relaxing retreat for your sunny Paradise Valley getaway! Tucked in a quiet community surrounded by greenery landscape, youï¿½??ll love the peacefulness the
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5100 N MILLER Road
5100 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1456 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished (stays furnished) French country patio home. Split master suites (2br/2.5ba). Available now. 2 car garage, breakfast nook and dining room, wet bar, lots of storage, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights, den, community pool and spa.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009
4803 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1662 sqft
4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous Luxury Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA Condo - Gorgeous Luxury Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA home in the heart of downtown Old Town Scottsdale.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Acres
1 Unit Available
10437 N 57th St
10437 North 57th Street, Phoenix, AZ
7 Bedrooms
$9,000
3711 sqft
7 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOM PARADISE VALLEY RETREAT! - Property Id: 268699 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Incredible 7 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom escape in North Scottsdale! Perfect location in the Valley of the Sun.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6126 N 79th St
6126 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIME LOCATION - OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 POOLS! - Property Id: 274588 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this charming home in the heart of Scottsdale! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is perfect for that
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8220 E Crestwood Way
8220 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM DESIGNER HOME! - Property Id: 270094 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4828 North 74th Street - 4828 North 74th Street
4828 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1945 sqft
2 Bed + Den + 2 Bath Furnished Townhouse in Old Town Scottsdale - Welcome Home to your new fully furnished townhome located in the heart of old town where you can enjoy stunning views of Camelback Mountain & spectacular Arizona sunsets year round.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044
5335 East Shea Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 - 2044 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in North Scottsdale - "Beautifully furnished, mountain view vacation condo just steps away from Stone Creek Golf Club, great restaurants and shopping.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4535 N 75th Pl
4535 North 75th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
MODERN ESCAPE - BEST OLD TOWN LOCATION! - Property Id: 259978 Fully furnished home in Old Town Scottsdale with private pool! Prefect residential neighborhood located only minutes from the best local attractions in Scottsdale, Old Town, Arcadia,
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10757 N 74th St Unit 1030
10757 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1929 sqft
STUNNING 3 BR town home in Scottsdale. FULLY-FURNISHED & ready to move-in. Cozy but open floor plan. Huge great room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3015 E COOLIDGE Street
3015 East Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1634 sqft
Location Location Location! Biltmore area, charming, two bedroom townhouse in gated community. Newly remodeled end unit with amazing peaceful lush yard. Close to shopping, dining, Sky Harbor and Biltmore business district.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Scottsdale
1 Unit Available
7175 E CAMELBACK Road
7175 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1644 sqft
Beautiful and spacious furnished unit inside the Scottsdale Waterfront Residences. Great split floor plan with gourmet kitchen! This 2 bedroom 2.
