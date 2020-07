Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool package receiving bbq/grill carport courtyard hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to Bella Vista Apartments, a community of luxury rental residences featuring contemporary facilities, spacious homes and a full suite of exclusive amenities. Come home to a beautifully renovated apartment with stunning views of the nearby Phoenix Mountains Nature Preserve and Arizona Canal Trail System.Whether you select a one, two or three-bedroom layout, all Bella Vista homes are spacious and pet-friendly. Our beautifully renovated interiors feature modern kitchens with stainless appliances and quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, fireplaces, private balconies or patios and more. Adventure is never far away with an abundance of walking trails to tackle nearby.