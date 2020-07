Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe playground pool table volleyball court

Nestled in the exclusive North Central Corridor of Phoenix, youll find the pinnacle of contemporary apartment living at Avenue 25. With style and convenience to spare, this beautiful apartment community immerses you in luxury. Beyond the Italian-inspired architecture and enthralling, color-saturated community rooms, Avenue 25 residents enjoy spacious floor plans and all-inclusive amenities in a location that is minutes from the shops and restaurants of Bell Street, Deer Valley Park, I-17 and the AZ-101 stack.