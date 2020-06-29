All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

9847 N 11th Ave

9847 North 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9847 North 11th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe0c389038 ---- This 2 bedroom 1 bath has plenty of storage in the unit and lots of open space! Living, dining and kitchen are open making it easy for entertaining. This unit is conveniently located just south of Peoria Avenue and west of 7th Avenue giving an ideal location for traveling anywhere in the valley! Onsite laundry room available. Availability Date: 05/07/2019 Pet Restrictions: Yes, breed restrictions and pet fee apply Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $750 Security Deposit $750 Rent $75 Admin Fee. Total $1,575, plus applicable city tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $750 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Schedule a Showing\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9847 N 11th Ave have any available units?
9847 N 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9847 N 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9847 N 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9847 N 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9847 N 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9847 N 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 9847 N 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9847 N 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9847 N 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9847 N 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 9847 N 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9847 N 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9847 N 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9847 N 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9847 N 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9847 N 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9847 N 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

