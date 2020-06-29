9847 N 11th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe0c389038 ---- This 2 bedroom 1 bath has plenty of storage in the unit and lots of open space! Living, dining and kitchen are open making it easy for entertaining. This unit is conveniently located just south of Peoria Avenue and west of 7th Avenue giving an ideal location for traveling anywhere in the valley! Onsite laundry room available. Availability Date: 05/07/2019 Pet Restrictions: Yes, breed restrictions and pet fee apply Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $750 Security Deposit $750 Rent $75 Admin Fee. Total $1,575, plus applicable city tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $750 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Schedule a Showing\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.