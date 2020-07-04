9827 N 57th St

Amenities

PARADISE VALLEY STUNNER - BRAND NEW!



This home is fully furnished rental! Amazing opportunity to call a fabulous Paradise Valley location on over an acre home! Tons of entertainment options including pool table, video games and full game room with air hockey, arcade games and ski ball! Entertainer's kitchen has plenty of room to entertain both formally and informally. Relax in your huge backyard with pool, hot tub, putting green, BBQ Grill, ping pong table, yard games and outdoor dining! All this is just minutes from the best golf, shopping, and dining!

