Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9827 N 57th St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

9827 N 57th St

9827 North 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9827 North 57th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85253
Country Club Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
PARADISE VALLEY STUNNER - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 259911

This home is fully furnished rental! Amazing opportunity to call a fabulous Paradise Valley location on over an acre home! Tons of entertainment options including pool table, video games and full game room with air hockey, arcade games and ski ball! Entertainer's kitchen has plenty of room to entertain both formally and informally. Relax in your huge backyard with pool, hot tub, putting green, BBQ Grill, ping pong table, yard games and outdoor dining! All this is just minutes from the best golf, shopping, and dining!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259911
Property Id 259911

(RLNE5727795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9827 N 57th St have any available units?
9827 N 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9827 N 57th St have?
Some of 9827 N 57th St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9827 N 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
9827 N 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9827 N 57th St pet-friendly?
No, 9827 N 57th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9827 N 57th St offer parking?
No, 9827 N 57th St does not offer parking.
Does 9827 N 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9827 N 57th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9827 N 57th St have a pool?
Yes, 9827 N 57th St has a pool.
Does 9827 N 57th St have accessible units?
No, 9827 N 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9827 N 57th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9827 N 57th St has units with dishwashers.

