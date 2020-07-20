All apartments in Phoenix
9636 W CORDES Road
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

9636 W CORDES Road

9636 West Cordes Road · No Longer Available
Location

9636 West Cordes Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
**Brand New Carpet Installed- Home Will Be Professionally Cleaned Prior to Move In** Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Country Place Rental Opportunity! Property Features Low Maintenance Gravel Yards, Covered Patio in Rear, N/S Exposure, Large Living/Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with All Appliances, Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Spacious Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

