Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9632 N 12TH Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

9632 N 12TH Avenue

9632 North 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9632 North 12th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
**Great 2bd 1 bath unit with small backyard. Nice open floor plan, small but plenty of space to have fun. **IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS Tenant will be charged a flat fee of $35.00 for utilities in addition to the $850.00 per month rent This is one you do not want to miss - schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $1928.05- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9632 N 12TH Avenue have any available units?
9632 N 12TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9632 N 12TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9632 N 12TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9632 N 12TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9632 N 12TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9632 N 12TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 9632 N 12TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9632 N 12TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9632 N 12TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9632 N 12TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 9632 N 12TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9632 N 12TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9632 N 12TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9632 N 12TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9632 N 12TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9632 N 12TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9632 N 12TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
