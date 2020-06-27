9632 N 12TH Avenue

Amenities

fireplace oven refrigerator

**Great 2bd 1 bath unit with small backyard. Nice open floor plan, small but plenty of space to have fun. **IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS Tenant will be charged a flat fee of $35.00 for utilities in addition to the $850.00 per month rent This is one you do not want to miss - schedule your tour and apply today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $1928.05- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included****No housing vouchers & No Cats***