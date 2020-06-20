All apartments in Phoenix
Location

9618 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Terracita

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 2-story home on a great lot, in a cul-de-sac and on a corner lot! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a den and a 2 car garage and an RV gate on the side of the house is gorgeous! Entry leads to open living area, there is new interior paint throughout the home. Large great room that flows into the kitchen that features a kitchen island. The living area has a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard! Spacious Master has en-suite bathroom with walk-in closet and step-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized and have ample closet space. Backyard offers low maintenance landscape and a large covered patio. What more
could you ask for, come see this one today

Show: By Appointment Only
Pets: Owners Approval

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 W Hazelwood St have any available units?
9618 W Hazelwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9618 W Hazelwood St have?
Some of 9618 W Hazelwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 W Hazelwood St currently offering any rent specials?
9618 W Hazelwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 W Hazelwood St pet-friendly?
No, 9618 W Hazelwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9618 W Hazelwood St offer parking?
Yes, 9618 W Hazelwood St does offer parking.
Does 9618 W Hazelwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 W Hazelwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 W Hazelwood St have a pool?
No, 9618 W Hazelwood St does not have a pool.
Does 9618 W Hazelwood St have accessible units?
No, 9618 W Hazelwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 W Hazelwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9618 W Hazelwood St has units with dishwashers.
