9618 W Hazelwood St

patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Beautiful 2-story home on a great lot, in a cul-de-sac and on a corner lot! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a den and a 2 car garage and an RV gate on the side of the house is gorgeous! Entry leads to open living area, there is new interior paint throughout the home. Large great room that flows into the kitchen that features a kitchen island. The living area has a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard! Spacious Master has en-suite bathroom with walk-in closet and step-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized and have ample closet space. Backyard offers low maintenance landscape and a large covered patio. What more

could you ask for, come see this one today



Show: By Appointment Only

Pets: Owners Approval



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.