All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9605 48th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9605 48th St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

9605 48th St

9605 South 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9605 South 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Moving into house and ending lease early. Need to reassign lease any time from 6/15/2019 through end on 8/31/2019. Offering $100 off rent (normally $845) and free water/trash/sewer/pest ($53/month) until lease ends. You will need to be apply and pass screening through Rancho Ladera application/background check process. Available mid-June through end of August. You can renew your own lease at end of lease. Max occupancy for 1BR: 3 persons. 2nd floor apartment in 3-floor building stays cool. Monthly electric averages $60. Safeway, Walmart, Costco, IKEA and I-10 all close. Quiet corner of complex away from roads. 5-minute walk to South Mountain municipal park and hiking trails.

Apartment includes: Refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, dishwasher, A/C, assigned carport, locking storage closet on balcony, on-site laundry, on-site pool & jacuzzi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9605 48th St have any available units?
9605 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9605 48th St have?
Some of 9605 48th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9605 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
9605 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9605 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 9605 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9605 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 9605 48th St offers parking.
Does 9605 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9605 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9605 48th St have a pool?
Yes, 9605 48th St has a pool.
Does 9605 48th St have accessible units?
No, 9605 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9605 48th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9605 48th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College