9605 48th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Moving into house and ending lease early. Need to reassign lease any time from 6/15/2019 through end on 8/31/2019. Offering $100 off rent (normally $845) and free water/trash/sewer/pest ($53/month) until lease ends. You will need to be apply and pass screening through Rancho Ladera application/background check process. Available mid-June through end of August. You can renew your own lease at end of lease. Max occupancy for 1BR: 3 persons. 2nd floor apartment in 3-floor building stays cool. Monthly electric averages $60. Safeway, Walmart, Costco, IKEA and I-10 all close. Quiet corner of complex away from roads. 5-minute walk to South Mountain municipal park and hiking trails.



