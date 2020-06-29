957 East Lois Lane

Amenities

This 3 bedroom home is available for move in. Located in the desirable North Mountain central corridor in Phoenix. This home features high ceilings, open floor plan, plush carpet, and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious kitchen with all major appliances included and plenty of storage space! Separate laundry area with washer and dryer. Private enclosed back yard features firepit and grill, perfect for entertaining. Sorry, no pets.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

