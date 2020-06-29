All apartments in Phoenix
957 East Lois Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:32 PM

957 East Lois Lane

957 East Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

957 East Lois Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fire pit
bbq/grill
carpet
This 3 bedroom home is available for move in. Located in the desirable North Mountain central corridor in Phoenix. This home features high ceilings, open floor plan, plush carpet, and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious kitchen with all major appliances included and plenty of storage space! Separate laundry area with washer and dryer. Private enclosed back yard features firepit and grill, perfect for entertaining. Sorry, no pets.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 East Lois Lane have any available units?
957 East Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 East Lois Lane have?
Some of 957 East Lois Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 East Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
957 East Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 East Lois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 957 East Lois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 957 East Lois Lane offer parking?
No, 957 East Lois Lane does not offer parking.
Does 957 East Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 East Lois Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 East Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 957 East Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 957 East Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 957 East Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 957 East Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 East Lois Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

