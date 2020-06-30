All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:24 PM

9445 North 9th Avenue

9445 North 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9445 North 9th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Foothill Acres

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 bed home at 7th Ave and Hatcher. This home has fresh paint throughout, ceiling fans, blinds, and tile. House is a 3 bed 1 bath house on a corner lot. House is fresh clean and ready for immediate move in. No section 8. No pets.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1199 refundable security deposit.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9445 North 9th Avenue have any available units?
9445 North 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9445 North 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9445 North 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9445 North 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9445 North 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9445 North 9th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9445 North 9th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9445 North 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9445 North 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9445 North 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9445 North 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9445 North 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9445 North 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9445 North 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9445 North 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9445 North 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9445 North 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

