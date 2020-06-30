9445 North 9th Avenue

Amenities

ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities

Fantastic 3 bed home at 7th Ave and Hatcher. This home has fresh paint throughout, ceiling fans, blinds, and tile. House is a 3 bed 1 bath house on a corner lot. House is fresh clean and ready for immediate move in. No section 8. No pets.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1199 refundable security deposit.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.