9438 N 19TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Impeccably EXCLUSIVE VIEWS from every angle of the sparkling city lights, vibrant sunsets, and the stunning Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Welcome home to this REMODELED CUSTOM house nestled at the top of 19th street with NO HOA and a 2 minute walk to the trailhead. Perfectly landscaped to show the beauty of the Arizona Desert and invitingly walks you up to the Double front door entrance. Herringbone pattern WOOD FLOORS greet you and leads you to the VAULTED CEILNGS of the great room with floor to ceiling windows to show off the amazing views and the open, WHITE and BRIGHT KITCHEN. This truly is an entertainer's house complete with wet bar, updated fireplace, and new hot tub. The house is trimmed with a perfectly appointed brink covered patio to soak up the impressive view and an additional