All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9438 N 19TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9438 N 19TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9438 N 19TH Street

9438 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9438 North 19th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Impeccably EXCLUSIVE VIEWS from every angle of the sparkling city lights, vibrant sunsets, and the stunning Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Welcome home to this REMODELED CUSTOM house nestled at the top of 19th street with NO HOA and a 2 minute walk to the trailhead. Perfectly landscaped to show the beauty of the Arizona Desert and invitingly walks you up to the Double front door entrance. Herringbone pattern WOOD FLOORS greet you and leads you to the VAULTED CEILNGS of the great room with floor to ceiling windows to show off the amazing views and the open, WHITE and BRIGHT KITCHEN. This truly is an entertainer's house complete with wet bar, updated fireplace, and new hot tub. The house is trimmed with a perfectly appointed brink covered patio to soak up the impressive view and an additional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9438 N 19TH Street have any available units?
9438 N 19TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9438 N 19TH Street have?
Some of 9438 N 19TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9438 N 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9438 N 19TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9438 N 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9438 N 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9438 N 19TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 9438 N 19TH Street does offer parking.
Does 9438 N 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9438 N 19TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9438 N 19TH Street have a pool?
No, 9438 N 19TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 9438 N 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9438 N 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9438 N 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9438 N 19TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College