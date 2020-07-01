9436 W Eaton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great home close to I-10 freeway and 101 must see will go fast - Great 3bd/2.5bth with granite counter tops in kitchen along with a kitchen island. Tile and carpet throughout the home. Don't forget the laundry room comes with washer and dryer. All bedrooms are large with master and 2nd bedroom have walk in closets. There is a small loft with desk upstairs. Low maintenance front and backyard. There is a $50 app fee with a one-time non refundable admin fee of $200 once approved along with security deposit. Time of lease signing first months rent plus rental tax of 2% due. Must see home will go fast. Great location!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5627208)