Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9436 W Eaton Rd
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

9436 W Eaton Rd

9436 West Eaton Road · No Longer Available
9436 W Eaton Rd
Location

9436 West Eaton Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great home close to I-10 freeway and 101 must see will go fast - Great 3bd/2.5bth with granite counter tops in kitchen along with a kitchen island. Tile and carpet throughout the home. Don't forget the laundry room comes with washer and dryer. All bedrooms are large with master and 2nd bedroom have walk in closets. There is a small loft with desk upstairs. Low maintenance front and backyard. There is a $50 app fee with a one-time non refundable admin fee of $200 once approved along with security deposit. Time of lease signing first months rent plus rental tax of 2% due. Must see home will go fast. Great location!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9436 W Eaton Rd have any available units?
9436 W Eaton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9436 W Eaton Rd have?
Some of 9436 W Eaton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9436 W Eaton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9436 W Eaton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9436 W Eaton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9436 W Eaton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9436 W Eaton Rd offer parking?
No, 9436 W Eaton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9436 W Eaton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9436 W Eaton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9436 W Eaton Rd have a pool?
No, 9436 W Eaton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9436 W Eaton Rd have accessible units?
No, 9436 W Eaton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9436 W Eaton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9436 W Eaton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

