All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 942 East Coronado Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
942 East Coronado Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

942 East Coronado Road

942 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

942 East Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Fall head over heels with this modern home with a beautiful rustic touch! As soon as you walk in you will fall in love, from the white tiled backsplash and brick walls that blend throughout the home, light wooden flooring, perfect layout and all the updated features, it has it all! The pool is perfect for the summertime heat, whether it's gatherings or relaxing by the pool with a good book, it will be sure to fit all your needs! This is the ideal home with the most desirable location near the heart of Phoenix, being a walking distance to Banner medical center and a short distance to many restaurants and outings. Landscaping AND pool service included! Pets under 50 lbs upon owner approval. This gem won't last long, call today!

Available unfurnished or furnished with higher rental rate.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 East Coronado Road have any available units?
942 East Coronado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 East Coronado Road have?
Some of 942 East Coronado Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 East Coronado Road currently offering any rent specials?
942 East Coronado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 East Coronado Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 East Coronado Road is pet friendly.
Does 942 East Coronado Road offer parking?
No, 942 East Coronado Road does not offer parking.
Does 942 East Coronado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 East Coronado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 East Coronado Road have a pool?
Yes, 942 East Coronado Road has a pool.
Does 942 East Coronado Road have accessible units?
No, 942 East Coronado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 942 East Coronado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 East Coronado Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College