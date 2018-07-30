9405 West Payson Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out our new 3D TOUR by clicking the link below!!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YjQcw1rnNhw



Immaculate move in ready upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Tolleson! Upgraded cabinets, granite countertops,, oak railings, master bath marble surrounds- very entertaining home. Close to shopping, freeways, beautiful home in popular subdivision.



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.