Phoenix, AZ
9405 West Payson Road
Last updated February 18 2020 at 6:30 PM

9405 West Payson Road

9405 West Payson Road · No Longer Available
Location

9405 West Payson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out our new 3D TOUR by clicking the link below!!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YjQcw1rnNhw

Immaculate move in ready upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Tolleson! Upgraded cabinets, granite countertops,, oak railings, master bath marble surrounds- very entertaining home. Close to shopping, freeways, beautiful home in popular subdivision.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 West Payson Road have any available units?
9405 West Payson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9405 West Payson Road have?
Some of 9405 West Payson Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 West Payson Road currently offering any rent specials?
9405 West Payson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 West Payson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9405 West Payson Road is pet friendly.
Does 9405 West Payson Road offer parking?
No, 9405 West Payson Road does not offer parking.
Does 9405 West Payson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 West Payson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 West Payson Road have a pool?
No, 9405 West Payson Road does not have a pool.
Does 9405 West Payson Road have accessible units?
No, 9405 West Payson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 West Payson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 West Payson Road does not have units with dishwashers.

