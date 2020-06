Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy 2 bed, 2 bath home with vaulted ceiling and large, grassy yard! Comes with all of the appliances you need! Location is great as you can get anywhere in the valley in just about 30 minutes! Bring your pups, house has doggy door and large yard for them to run and play.