9317 North 12th Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

9317 North 12th Street

9317 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9317 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This spacious corner lot has gated parking and carport space. Beautifully upgraded interior with neutral color palette, luxury light fixtures, open living/dining area, new tile, laminate, and carpet. The brick fireplace provides warm abience for the winter season. The lovely eat-in kitchen has sparkling stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, tile back-splash, and granite counter-tops. Bright master bedroom you will enjoy dual sinks and floor to ceiling walk-in shower. The large yard offers the potential to make it your own and enjoy the mountain views.

Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

Each person over the age of 18 is required to make an application. There is a non-refundable application fee per applicant. Please review the complete screening criteria. If your application is approved and lease terms accepted, then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Type of pet and number of pets subject to approval. Monthly pet rent of $10.00 per pet per month applies and $300.00 security deposit. Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and remain in force for the term of the lease.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 North 12th Street have any available units?
9317 North 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9317 North 12th Street have?
Some of 9317 North 12th Street's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 North 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9317 North 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 North 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9317 North 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9317 North 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9317 North 12th Street offers parking.
Does 9317 North 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 North 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 North 12th Street have a pool?
No, 9317 North 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9317 North 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 9317 North 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 North 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9317 North 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

