925 West Cheryl Drive - 04
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

925 West Cheryl Drive - 04

925 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

925 West Cheryl Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Half Off your First Month's Rent !!!!! oac

25 Cheryl 4-plex

One bedroom available in the west sunnyslope area.
Open floor plan with newly installed ceramic flooring.
Appliances Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Central Air/Heat, Ceiling Fans,

Pet friendly, fenced yard Near proximity of mountain view park, ace hardware, Sonic drive-in, light rail, bus lines, cave creek rd.

Water sewer and trash included
Electric is not included

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Electricity is the tenants responsibility

SE HABLA ESANOL!

CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 have any available units?
925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 have?
Some of 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 currently offering any rent specials?
925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 is pet friendly.
Does 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 offer parking?
No, 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 does not offer parking.
Does 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 have a pool?
No, 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 does not have a pool.
Does 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 have accessible units?
No, 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 does not have accessible units.
Does 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 West Cheryl Drive - 04 does not have units with dishwashers.
