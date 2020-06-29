925 West Cheryl Drive - 04

Amenities
Half Off your First Month's Rent !!!!! oac
25 Cheryl 4-plex
One bedroom available in the west sunnyslope area.
Open floor plan with newly installed ceramic flooring.
Appliances Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Central Air/Heat, Ceiling Fans,
Pet friendly, fenced yard Near proximity of mountain view park, ace hardware, Sonic drive-in, light rail, bus lines, cave creek rd.
Water sewer and trash included
Electric is not included
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider
SE HABLA ESANOL!
CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING