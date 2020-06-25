Rent Calculator
924 S 29TH Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
924 S 29TH Avenue
924 South 29th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
924 South 29th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
THIS IS A DU-PLEX AND THE FRONT UNIT IS THE ONE FOR RENT..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 924 S 29TH Avenue have any available units?
924 S 29TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 924 S 29TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
924 S 29TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 S 29TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 924 S 29TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 924 S 29TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 924 S 29TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 924 S 29TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 S 29TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 S 29TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 924 S 29TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 924 S 29TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 924 S 29TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 924 S 29TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 S 29TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 S 29TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 S 29TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
