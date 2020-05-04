9215 S 35th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Laveen home in very good condition. This home has a ton of living space with large living room, separate family room, formal dining and large loft. Beautiful wood floors and tile on the main level and carpeting on the second floor. This home has many upgrades throughout. Oversized kitchen includes granite counter tops, island, dining area and all stainless steel appliances. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Three car garage for plenty of storage. Large covered patio in backyard with easy to maintain synthetic grass.