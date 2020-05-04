All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9215 S 35th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9215 S 35th Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

9215 S 35th Drive

9215 South 35th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9215 South 35th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Laveen home in very good condition. This home has a ton of living space with large living room, separate family room, formal dining and large loft. Beautiful wood floors and tile on the main level and carpeting on the second floor. This home has many upgrades throughout. Oversized kitchen includes granite counter tops, island, dining area and all stainless steel appliances. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Three car garage for plenty of storage. Large covered patio in backyard with easy to maintain synthetic grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 S 35th Drive have any available units?
9215 S 35th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9215 S 35th Drive have?
Some of 9215 S 35th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 S 35th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9215 S 35th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 S 35th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9215 S 35th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9215 S 35th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9215 S 35th Drive offers parking.
Does 9215 S 35th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9215 S 35th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 S 35th Drive have a pool?
No, 9215 S 35th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9215 S 35th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9215 S 35th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 S 35th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9215 S 35th Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College