920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Major Cross Streets are 7TH Street and Indian School



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1184



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom gated Phoenix condo. Unit features open floor plan in the living area, tile in high traffic area and a split floor plan with the bedrooms. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, wood cabinets and black appliances. The complex has exercise facilities, pool and spa. This unit is on the first floor for easy access. Conveniently located close to many shops and restaurants.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.



Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.