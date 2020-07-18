All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030

920 East Devonshire Avenue · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

920 East Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Major Cross Streets are 7TH Street and Indian School

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1184

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom gated Phoenix condo. Unit features open floor plan in the living area, tile in high traffic area and a split floor plan with the bedrooms. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, wood cabinets and black appliances. The complex has exercise facilities, pool and spa. This unit is on the first floor for easy access. Conveniently located close to many shops and restaurants.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 have any available units?
920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 currently offering any rent specials?
920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 pet-friendly?
No, 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 offer parking?
No, 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 does not offer parking.
Does 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 have a pool?
Yes, 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 has a pool.
Does 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 have accessible units?
No, 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 does not have accessible units.
Does 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 920 E. Devonshire Avenue, #1030?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity