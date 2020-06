Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Club West in Ahwatukee for rent. This home has everything you want! Brand new carpet and fresh paint inside and out. New stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, 3 car garage, gorgeous mountain views, and has a pool in a great backyard perfect for entertaining. Community has tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, and playgrounds.