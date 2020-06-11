918 E TOPEKA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent LOCATION in Desert Bell Estates on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This spacious home is newly remodeled with stylish updates throughout, including all new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, new plank tile flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite counter tops, new lighting/ceiling fans,new interior and exterior paint and much more. The property features a large, quiet yard with covered patio, a 2 car garage and several fruit trees too! Easy access to 101 and 51 freeways. This is a non-smoking home. Schedule a visit today.