Phoenix, AZ
918 E TOPEKA Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:40 AM

918 E TOPEKA Drive

918 East Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

918 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent LOCATION in Desert Bell Estates on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This spacious home is newly remodeled with stylish updates throughout, including all new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, new plank tile flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite counter tops, new lighting/ceiling fans,new interior and exterior paint and much more. The property features a large, quiet yard with covered patio, a 2 car garage and several fruit trees too! Easy access to 101 and 51 freeways. This is a non-smoking home. Schedule a visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 E TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
918 E TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 E TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 918 E TOPEKA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 E TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
918 E TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 E TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 918 E TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 918 E TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 918 E TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 918 E TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 E TOPEKA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 E TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 918 E TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 918 E TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 918 E TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 918 E TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 E TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
