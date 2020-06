Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Adorable rental home in the heart of Sheely Farm. Master bath w/2 sinks, separate shower and tub. 4bed rooms with brand new flooring and new paint. Master and second bedroom have walk-in closets. Granite Kitchen counter tops. Easy care front and back. Sheely Farms is a popular neighborhood close to I10, Loop 101, several shopping centers including Westgate, and much more. Refrigerator, included. Home is ultra-secured.