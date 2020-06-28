All apartments in Phoenix
910 W Missouri Ave
910 W Missouri Ave

910 West Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

910 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Handell Villa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This home is Stunning! Completely Renovated 1826 Square Feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be an Art Studio or Office. The kitchen and living areas are open. New cabinets, counter tops, appliances, fixtures, flooring, paint, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Everything you could want in a renovated home in a great Central Location. Contemporary design with cool grey colors, plank tile flooring and sparkling white trim complete this fantastic remodel. There are three generous sized bedrooms. The master bath is large and luxurious with walk in shower and double sinks. The master closet is a room by itself. Huge Laundry Room with a sink, tons of storage. Incredible location to trendy restaurants, light rail and easy access to down town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 W Missouri Ave have any available units?
910 W Missouri Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 W Missouri Ave have?
Some of 910 W Missouri Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 W Missouri Ave currently offering any rent specials?
910 W Missouri Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 W Missouri Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 W Missouri Ave is pet friendly.
Does 910 W Missouri Ave offer parking?
Yes, 910 W Missouri Ave offers parking.
Does 910 W Missouri Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 W Missouri Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 W Missouri Ave have a pool?
No, 910 W Missouri Ave does not have a pool.
Does 910 W Missouri Ave have accessible units?
No, 910 W Missouri Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 910 W Missouri Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 W Missouri Ave has units with dishwashers.
