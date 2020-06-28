910 W Missouri Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This home is Stunning! Completely Renovated 1826 Square Feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be an Art Studio or Office. The kitchen and living areas are open. New cabinets, counter tops, appliances, fixtures, flooring, paint, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Everything you could want in a renovated home in a great Central Location. Contemporary design with cool grey colors, plank tile flooring and sparkling white trim complete this fantastic remodel. There are three generous sized bedrooms. The master bath is large and luxurious with walk in shower and double sinks. The master closet is a room by itself. Huge Laundry Room with a sink, tons of storage. Incredible location to trendy restaurants, light rail and easy access to down town.