907 E MICHIGAN Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

907 E MICHIGAN Avenue

907 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

907 East Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Vacation Rental---Immaculate, furnished, executive bungalow! Tile floors T/O, and an ensuite bathroom for each bedroom. Galley kitchen features new appliances, S/S refrigerator w/ bottom freezer, & stone tile counter tops. Great room has shuttered front windows and a pass thru from the kitchen. Master bath includes double sinks & full shower stall. Must See! Available September 1, 2020 thru December 24, 2020. Call for pricing. Available for Jan 2021-April 30, 2021--must book 3 of the 4 month time period. Nothing less than 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
907 E MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
907 E MICHIGAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 E MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
