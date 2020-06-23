907 E MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Vacation Rental---Immaculate, furnished, executive bungalow! Tile floors T/O, and an ensuite bathroom for each bedroom. Galley kitchen features new appliances, S/S refrigerator w/ bottom freezer, & stone tile counter tops. Great room has shuttered front windows and a pass thru from the kitchen. Master bath includes double sinks & full shower stall. Must See! Available September 1, 2020 thru December 24, 2020. Call for pricing. Available for Jan 2021-April 30, 2021--must book 3 of the 4 month time period. Nothing less than 30 days.