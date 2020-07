Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Fabulous and spacious 2-story home featuring 4-bedrooms, a loft and 2.5 bathrooms. The Kitchen features an Island. The Master Bedroom Suite features a large closet and the Master Bathroom features dual sinks and a separate shower from the tub!! Large backyard for entertaining.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2005



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,495.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.