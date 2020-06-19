8993 N 45th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65fb1c304d ---- You will want to see this gorgeous home and all it has to offer. Located high up in Double Tree Canyon on a large flat lot with its own nature trail leading to the incredible Phoenix Mountain Preserve with the best hiking trails in the city. This home has been lovingly upgraded through out and has so much charm and very high end finishes. It features four bedrooms and 3.5 Bath a gorgeous private pool and spa, a two car garage plus extra covered parking and storage. The exterior of the home has several patios, nooks and just darling areas to enjoy the majestic location and beautiful desert surroundings. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule a tour today! Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Doubletree Canyon has Scottsdale Schools AREA INFORMATION: Mountain Preserve and wonderful neighborhood FLOORING: Wood, Granite,Tile combo GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, plus extra covered area KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Double Over, Gas Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher,Wine Cooler, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1981 YARD: Beautiful Arizona Desert, once per month landscaping included POOL: Weekly service included Additional Amenities: Too many to mention, schedule a tour today Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:Gated Community HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



12 Months