Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

8847 W HESS Street

8847 West Hess Street · No Longer Available
Location

8847 West Hess Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready single level home with open floorplan and great curb appeal! The kitchen has been upgraded with a tiled backsplash and breakfast bar! With this home you will be near to shopping and dining along with being moments away from downtown Tolleson!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8847 W HESS Street have any available units?
8847 W HESS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8847 W HESS Street have?
Some of 8847 W HESS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8847 W HESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
8847 W HESS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8847 W HESS Street pet-friendly?
No, 8847 W HESS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8847 W HESS Street offer parking?
No, 8847 W HESS Street does not offer parking.
Does 8847 W HESS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8847 W HESS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8847 W HESS Street have a pool?
No, 8847 W HESS Street does not have a pool.
Does 8847 W HESS Street have accessible units?
No, 8847 W HESS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8847 W HESS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8847 W HESS Street has units with dishwashers.

