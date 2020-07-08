8847 W HESS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Move-In Ready single level home with open floorplan and great curb appeal! The kitchen has been upgraded with a tiled backsplash and breakfast bar! With this home you will be near to shopping and dining along with being moments away from downtown Tolleson!