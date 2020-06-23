8844 North 1st Street

Amenities

4 Available 02/19/19 *PLEASE READ ENTIRE LISTING

Available is a 1 bed room/1 bath in a perfect location for someone looking to be centrally located. Close to everything in the valley and very affordable. Walmart, Ross and many restaurants right across the street. They just put the popular Little Miss BBQ right up the street as well. Close to light rail, bus routes and freeways including i17 and i51. Close to the mountains for the many trails available in the area. This unit will be available to show after February 15, 2019, if interested please contact us.



This unit will go for:

$700.00 (all utilities EXCEPT ELECTRICITY)

$700.00 refundable deposit

$200.00 non refundable cleaning fee

$40.00 application fee



= $1640.00 to move in on approved application.



*tenant pays own electricity.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26878



