Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8844 North 1st Street

8844 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8844 North 1st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Available 02/19/19 *PLEASE READ ENTIRE LISTING
*RENT/FEES & DEPOSITS @ BOTTOM

Available is a 1 bed room/1 bath in a perfect location for someone looking to be centrally located. Close to everything in the valley and very affordable. Walmart, Ross and many restaurants right across the street. They just put the popular Little Miss BBQ right up the street as well. Close to light rail, bus routes and freeways including i17 and i51. Close to the mountains for the many trails available in the area. This unit will be available to show after February 15, 2019, if interested please contact us.

This unit will go for:
$700.00 (all utilities EXCEPT ELECTRICITY)
$700.00 refundable deposit
$200.00 non refundable cleaning fee
$40.00 application fee

= $1640.00 to move in on approved application.

*tenant pays own electricity.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26878

(RLNE4702086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8844 North 1st Street have any available units?
8844 North 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8844 North 1st Street have?
Some of 8844 North 1st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8844 North 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
8844 North 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8844 North 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8844 North 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 8844 North 1st Street offer parking?
No, 8844 North 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 8844 North 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8844 North 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8844 North 1st Street have a pool?
No, 8844 North 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 8844 North 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 8844 North 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8844 North 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8844 North 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
