8841 N 12TH Place

Corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. All appliances included. Private laundry room just outside sliding door connected to enclosed patio. Close to community pool with BBQ Gazebo and awesome mountain views. Enjoy the close proximity to park, biking and hiking in Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Coming: New paint, new ceiling, new doors, new carpet. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $250 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement. Don't wait won't last long.