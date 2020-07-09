All apartments in Phoenix
8841 N 12TH Place

8841 North 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8841 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. All appliances included. Private laundry room just outside sliding door connected to enclosed patio. Close to community pool with BBQ Gazebo and awesome mountain views. Enjoy the close proximity to park, biking and hiking in Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Coming: New paint, new ceiling, new doors, new carpet. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $250 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement. Don't wait won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8841 N 12TH Place have any available units?
8841 N 12TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8841 N 12TH Place have?
Some of 8841 N 12TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8841 N 12TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
8841 N 12TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8841 N 12TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 8841 N 12TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8841 N 12TH Place offer parking?
No, 8841 N 12TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 8841 N 12TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8841 N 12TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8841 N 12TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 8841 N 12TH Place has a pool.
Does 8841 N 12TH Place have accessible units?
No, 8841 N 12TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8841 N 12TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8841 N 12TH Place has units with dishwashers.

