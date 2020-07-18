All apartments in Phoenix
8837 W Preston Ln
8837 W Preston Ln

8837 West Preston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8837 West Preston Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hurley Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hurley Ranch is available for immediate move in! This home features a large kitchen with a butler pantry that leads to the dining room. It also features a kitchen island and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. It also has a upstairs loft area, huge master bedroom, and private balcony off the master. There are two closets in Master and double sinks in master and guest bath. Master bath also has separate shower and tub It has a large backyard with a covered patio as well and much more! Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2032656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8837 W Preston Ln have any available units?
8837 W Preston Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8837 W Preston Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8837 W Preston Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 W Preston Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8837 W Preston Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8837 W Preston Ln offer parking?
No, 8837 W Preston Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8837 W Preston Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8837 W Preston Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 W Preston Ln have a pool?
No, 8837 W Preston Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8837 W Preston Ln have accessible units?
No, 8837 W Preston Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 W Preston Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8837 W Preston Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8837 W Preston Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8837 W Preston Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
