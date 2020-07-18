8837 W Preston Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hurley Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hurley Ranch is available for immediate move in! This home features a large kitchen with a butler pantry that leads to the dining room. It also features a kitchen island and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. It also has a upstairs loft area, huge master bedroom, and private balcony off the master. There are two closets in Master and double sinks in master and guest bath. Master bath also has separate shower and tub It has a large backyard with a covered patio as well and much more! Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2032656)