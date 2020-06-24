8802 W. Wilshire Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 2-Story Rental Home ~ 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths - Contact Agent Russ Runyan 480-489-4540 Call or text



This fantastic two-story house features a 2-car garage, vaulted ceilings, bay windows, Master Bedroom ceiling fan, block fence, front court yard, & RV gate. Youll love the tile floor throughout the lower level with its quick cleanup and easy maintenance. The large kitchen has loads of beautiful white painted cabinets giving plenty of storage and lots of counter space with a peninsula bar for extra seating. Open to the kitchen is a nice-sized dining area with a bay window and sliding doors to the backyard. The carpeted bedrooms are on the 2nd level along with 2 bathrooms. Master Bath features dual sink vanity & tub/shower combination. Lower level has a bath, perfect for guests. The huge backyard has a large covered patio perfect for entertaining family and friends. Call or text today to view this home. Youll be glad you did! Please view the home before applying.



Contact Agent Russ Runyan 480-489-4540 Call or text



(RLNE3488179)