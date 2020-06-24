All apartments in Phoenix
8802 W. Wilshire Dr.

8802 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8802 West Wilshire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Westridge Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
Fantastic 2-Story Rental Home ~ 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths - Contact Agent Russ Runyan 480-489-4540 Call or text

This fantastic two-story house features a 2-car garage, vaulted ceilings, bay windows, Master Bedroom ceiling fan, block fence, front court yard, & RV gate. Youll love the tile floor throughout the lower level with its quick cleanup and easy maintenance. The large kitchen has loads of beautiful white painted cabinets giving plenty of storage and lots of counter space with a peninsula bar for extra seating. Open to the kitchen is a nice-sized dining area with a bay window and sliding doors to the backyard. The carpeted bedrooms are on the 2nd level along with 2 bathrooms. Master Bath features dual sink vanity & tub/shower combination. Lower level has a bath, perfect for guests. The huge backyard has a large covered patio perfect for entertaining family and friends. Call or text today to view this home. Youll be glad you did! Please view the home before applying.

Contact Agent Russ Runyan 480-489-4540 Call or text

(RLNE3488179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. have any available units?
8802 W. Wilshire Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. have?
Some of 8802 W. Wilshire Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8802 W. Wilshire Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. offers parking.
Does 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. have a pool?
No, 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 W. Wilshire Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
