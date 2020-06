8730 N 42nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BLOCK HOME WITH AN AZ SUN ROOM! WOOD FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM ROOM/ DINING AREA.*FRESHLY CLEANED CARPET IN LIVING AREAS. CEILING FANS EVERYWHERE. SHADED REAR YARD. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR. COVERED PATIO. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & BUS LINE IF NEEDED. *REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED AND IN AS IS CONDITION.$300.00 Non Ref. Cleaning Deposit$250.00 Non Ref. Pet Deposit if It Applies.$150.00 Non Ref. Admin Fee ALL DUE AT MOVE IN*