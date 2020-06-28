8653 S 51st St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Charming Spanish Mediterranean Townhome located in a beautiful golf/resort community at the base of South Mountain. No details left undone in this gorgeous home, including custom Italian staircase railing. Kitchen Remodel includes updated Custom Cabinets and Countertops and stainless steel appliances. French doors off your the dining area into your own private LARGE yard! Upstairs master has it's own balcony for more outdoor living space. Unit backs to 1 of 4 community pools. Across the street from So Mtn with hiking/biking trails just steps away! Walk to AZ Grand Resort w/ golf, restaurants, fitness center/spa. Gym and Golf memberships-optional. Ideal location. $1395.00/mo + 4% tax; onetime $150.00 admin fee; $1395.00 sec deposit. Owner prefers NO Pets, depending on size & breed may accept with an additional $300 non-refundable pet fee.600+ credit scores; income 3x's monthly rent & good rental history. $55/app fee/per applicant. Water & Trash included.