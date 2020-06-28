All apartments in Phoenix
8653 S 51st St
Last updated September 21 2019 at 5:34 PM

8653 S 51st St

8653 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8653 South 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming Spanish Mediterranean Townhome located in a beautiful golf/resort community at the base of South Mountain. No details left undone in this gorgeous home, including custom Italian staircase railing. Kitchen Remodel includes updated Custom Cabinets and Countertops and stainless steel appliances. French doors off your the dining area into your own private LARGE yard! Upstairs master has it's own balcony for more outdoor living space. Unit backs to 1 of 4 community pools. Across the street from So Mtn with hiking/biking trails just steps away! Walk to AZ Grand Resort w/ golf, restaurants, fitness center/spa. Gym and Golf memberships-optional. Ideal location. $1395.00/mo + 4% tax; onetime $150.00 admin fee; $1395.00 sec deposit. Owner prefers NO Pets, depending on size & breed may accept with an additional $300 non-refundable pet fee.600+ credit scores; income 3x's monthly rent & good rental history. $55/app fee/per applicant. Water & Trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 S 51st St have any available units?
8653 S 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8653 S 51st St have?
Some of 8653 S 51st St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 S 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
8653 S 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 S 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8653 S 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 8653 S 51st St offer parking?
No, 8653 S 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 8653 S 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 S 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 S 51st St have a pool?
Yes, 8653 S 51st St has a pool.
Does 8653 S 51st St have accessible units?
No, 8653 S 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 S 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8653 S 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
