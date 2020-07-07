All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:29 PM

8631 South 6th Street

8631 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8631 South 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Charming Updated 4BD/2BA Home Located in Established Neighborhood is move-in ready!  Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Floors and High Ceilings! Great Kitchen with Recess Lighting, Plenty of Cabinet Space and Stainless Steel Appliances! The Master Bath has a Large vanity with dual sinks!  Fenced Backyard, great for Entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your Convenient Self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 South 6th Street have any available units?
8631 South 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8631 South 6th Street have?
Some of 8631 South 6th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8631 South 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8631 South 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 South 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8631 South 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8631 South 6th Street offer parking?
No, 8631 South 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8631 South 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 South 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 South 6th Street have a pool?
No, 8631 South 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8631 South 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 8631 South 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 South 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8631 South 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

